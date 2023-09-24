Clyburn: Biden Is ‘Not in Any Trouble with African-Americans in This Country’

Representative James Clyburn (D-SC) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he guaranteed President Joe Biden was “not in any trouble with African-Americans in this country.”

Anchor Kristen Welker said, “As you know, in a close election, every single vote counts and as we laid out, his support among African-Americans, latinos, young voters has dropped. How do you make sure they don’t stay at home, congressman?”

Clyburn said, “They will not stay at home. We understand what’s at stake here.”

He continued, “The problem with me is I spend too much time studying history, and I see what’s going on here. I know where the playbook came from that resulted in January 6th. It came from the 1876 elections, almost exactly, names and places, alternative electors. They had a scheme put together with the playbook that came out of that election, and now that people are beginning to focus on that.”

He added, “Let me say something else. I was in that hall last night. I’ve been around here all week and African-Americans from all over country, and if you think he’s lost 17% of support among African-Americans, you just have another thing coming.”

Clyburn concluded, “He is not in any trouble with African-Americans in this country. I guarantee you that.”

