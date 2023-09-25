Hutchinson: Republicans Must Split from Trump, He Wants to Destroy Democracy

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” that Republican lawmakers needed to split from former President Donald Trump because he wants to destroy democracy.

Maddow said, “Why do you think your fellow Republicans want him more than they want anybody else as their next candidate for the White House?”

Hutchinson said, “I still consider myself a Republican. I consider myself a Republican in the sense of Senator Mitt Romney and the Reagan Republican party. I believe that the Republican Party needs to be strong, conservative party. I do not believe that Mr. Trump is a strong Republican.”

She continued, “This next election cycle, it’s, in my opinion, the make-or-break moment for the Republican Party. Now is the time if these politicians, these men and some women that are currently in Congress, want to make the break and want to take the stand. They have to do it now. We can’t wait any longer for them to do it. I don’t know why they are so willing to support him. I think it’s extremely disappointing, and it is not a hard issue to take.”

Hutchinson added, “We’re talking about a man who, at the very essence of his being, almost destroyed democracy in one day, and he wants to do it again. He wants to run for president to do it again. He has been indicted four times since January 6. I would not have a clear conscience and be able to sleep at night if I were a Republican in Congress that supported Donald Trump. You know, I think that if they’re not willing to split with that, then we’re in serious danger for the party.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN