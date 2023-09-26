CNBC’s Sullivan: I Wanted to Ask Biden About EVs Hurting Jobs in MI, But Security Was ‘Way Tighter’ than a Foreign Visit

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Last Call,” host Brian Sullivan said that he wanted to ask President Joe Biden about the electric vehicle push hurting jobs when he was in Michigan, but Secret Service “blocked off the road a-mile-and-a-half away with dump trucks,” Sullivan also stated that the security was tighter than when then-President Obama visited Egypt in 2009.

After Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI) stated that President Joe Biden should have been asked about what he’ll do about it and the push to electric vehicles hurting jobs, Sullivan said, “I would have asked that question. We actually tried to get to the President at GM in Belleville. Secret Service — I posted a video to my Twitter — blocked off the road a-mile-and-a-half away with dump trucks, and we think the President was probably there for about 15 minutes max and was asked one question. Is that a lost — I know you’re a Republican, but is that a lost opportunity? A lot of the folks behind us are disappointed.”

Walberg responded, “I think it’s a lost opportunity, but I think it also was done on purpose. How do you answer the question that the inflation rate is double…what it was under the last administration? How do you answer the fact that he said Bidenomics is working? And it’s not working. Nobody believes that. And how do you answer the question when they say we’re going to mandate that you drive EVs, at least that’s what all new cars will be?”

In another post, Sullivan said, “This is way tighter security than what I saw when traveling in Egypt during President Obama[‘]s 2009 visit. Never seen anything like it.”

