Nancy Mace: McCarthy, House Republican Have Created ‘A Huge Mess’

Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) said Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World” that her Republican colleagues’ inability to strike a deal to avoid a government shutdown was a “huge mess.”

Anchor Neil Cavuto said, “Senate Republicans say this is a House issue. It’s in their hands. It’s really Kevin McCarthy. But they are coming up with a plan of their own that they think could hold muster with Democrats and Republicans, seemingly bypassing you. What do you think about that?”

Mace said, “That may actually happen. Obviously, appropriations bills need to be started in the House. But the Senate does have a revenue bill that they can turn around and turn into a CR and get it to us later this week. And that’s the rumor on the street, that Senator Schumer might have something up his sleeve to deliver to the House later this week, Friday or Saturday.”

She added, “You know, this is a huge mess. And here we are at midnight, the night before an exam and we just started to study. And there’s really no need for this to happen the way that it went down. And I’ve been frustrated by the process. I thought we would be better than this, and here we are scrambling and no one knows what’s next.”

