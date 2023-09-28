Cindy McCain on Trump: We Must Get Back to Character Mattering in Our Leaders

World Food Program Executive Director Cindy McCain said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that we have to get back to when character mattered in our leaders when asked about former President Donald Trump’s comments about outgoing chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley.

Monday on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump said Milley had committed “an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH!”

On President Joe Biden’s earlier remarks about her husband, the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), McCain said, “I was deeply humbled, deeply honored by not just the president coming here but the kind words that he had to say about my husband. The two of them were such great friends. Through the years worked together on many different issues, disagreed on many issues. It was always for the good of the country, never for the good of any one person.”

Anchor Ayman Mohyeldin said, “Let me ask you, ambassador, if I could point that question to you. What do you think your late husband would say about general Mark Milley being the target of those comments from the former president?”

McCain said, “His attitude would be just as I had said before, is that none of this is good for the country. The best thing we can do is to get back to business as usual, try to make sure the decisions that are made and the laws that are passed are for the good of the country and not for the good of one person. Never forgetting that character matters. Character matters in our leaders. We should demand that.”

