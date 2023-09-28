Dem Rep. Gomez: ‘I Haven’t Seen’ Email Taking Joe Biden’s Name off Warrant, It ‘Probably Has Nothing to Do with’ Him

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) laughed off an email released by Republicans showing that Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf requested that Joe Biden’s name be removed from a search warrant before admitting that he hadn’t actually seen the email, but it “probably has nothing to do with Joe Biden. I don’t think it does.”

Co-host Boris Sanchez asked, “[W]hat about the allegations in those 700 pages that were released yesterday that prosecutors put up roadblocks to try to protect President Biden — I see you laughing — but they’re alleging that, for example, that they took Joe Biden’s name off a warrant. What do you make of all of that?”

Gomez responded, “First, I haven’t seen that, but I know that the information that was released by Ways and Means was refuted by one question of one particular reporter. The documents that they have, I believe that probably has nothing to do with Joe Biden. I don’t think it does. In the end, if there is clear evidence, let the DOJ investigate and let them follow the facts. But here’s the thing — the facts don’t lead to Joe Biden. They lead to Hunter Biden, and Hunter Biden is not an elected official and he’s not the president of the United States.”

