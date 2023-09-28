Raskin: Several Republicans ‘Embarrassed and Humiliated’ After Seeing Weak Impeachment Case

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Thursday on CNN’s “The Source” that several Republicans were “embarrassed and humiliated” by how weak the case against President Joe Biden is in the impeachment inquiry hearing earlier that day.

Raskin said, “It demonstrated to the whole country that there really is no evidence at all supporting the idea of impeaching President Biden.”

He continued, “We saw a meltdown on the Republican side of the aisle, where the Republican members were fleeing the committee room in droves, embarrassed and humiliated by what was going on.”

Anchor Kaitlan Collins said, “Do you really see them turning back from an impeachment inquiry?”

Raskin added, “I don’t see them moving forward right now because you’ve got something like 15 or 20 Republicans at least who are not going along with it.”

Collins said, “Do you think they’ll second-guess it?”

Raskin said, “I know there was a lot of consternation and alarm on the Republican side to see how weak the case was.”

Collins said, “You heard that directly from Republicans?”

Raskin said, “Oh, directly on the floor. In fact several Republicans were saying to me that the right wing is now saying that Kevin McCarthy actually set it up to be a failure because he didn’t want to proceed with impeachment. They couldn’t believe that such a disaster would just happen by accident. I think that attributes a lot more organization and foresight to Kevin.”

