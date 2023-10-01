Pelosi Dismisses Gaetz’s Vow to Oust Kevin McCarthy: ‘He Has No Sway’

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) had “no sway” to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as he promised to do this week.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “I do have to ask you: House Democrats are going to seek your advice regarding this news made moments ago on the show about this pending motion to vacate Kevin McCarthy’s speakership.”

He continued, “How will you vote, and what advice would you give your fellow Democrats on whether they can trust Kevin McCarthy if he makes Democrats an offer so he can stay in power?”

Pelosi said, “My advice to my fellow Democrats is simple: follow the leader Hakeem Jeffries.”

She continued, “I would say this one thing, listening to your conversation, if that’s a conversation, your back and forth there, it’s such a fraud when they start the basis of this is about spending. These are people who gave a tax cut to the richest people in America.”

Pelosi added, “You’re wasting your time on that guy because he has no sway in the House of Representatives except to get on TV and to raise money on the internet.”

