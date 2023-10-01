Tapper to Gaetz: ‘I Have Seen Personal Communications’ of You Blaming McCarthy for Your Ethics Investigation

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” anchor Jake Tapper told Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) that he had seen personal communications where Gaetz blamed Speaker Kevin McCarty (R-CA) for his ethics investigation.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “There are a lot of House Republicans that think that there is this personal animus between you and Speaker McCarthy. I have to ask you, how much do you blame Speaker McCarthy for the fact that you are under investigation by the House ethics committee? How much is that part of what’s going on here?”

Gaetz said, “Not at all, Jake. I am the most investigated man in the United States Congress. I’ve been cleared by the DOJ by a 5-0 vote, and the people who spread criminal lies about me are sitting in federal prison right now.”

Tapper said, “But I have seen personal communications between you and other people in which you blame McCarthy for your ethics investigation.”

Gaetz said, “When Kevin McCarthy went out publicly and said, this isn’t about me breaking my word, it’s because Gaetz has ethics problems; certainly, that was him gaslighting the ethics committee.”

