Mace: ‘Haven’t Decided’ on Backing McCarthy — Speaker Made Promises ‘That Have Not Been Kept’

Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) said Monday on ABC’s “The View” that she has not decided on how she would vote on a motion to vacate House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from his role as Speaker.

Co-host Sara Haines said, “Matt Gaetz plans the try to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his role as a punishment for working with Democrats on this bill. Do you support Gaetz and how many other Republicans do you believe support this action?”

Mace said, “I think there are about a dozen or so Republicans that will support the motion to vacate. It’s hard to say what’s going to happen. I think McCarthy will get the votes of Democrats to support him.”

She continued, “I empathize with Matt Gaetz over his frustration. My frustration is a little bit different, but I was made promises by the Speaker that have not been kept. I’ve been a strong fighter for women’s rights since overturning Roe v. Wade — actually, since before then — I’ve negotiated my own deals, my own promises, on women’s issues, on gun violence, on balancing the budget. None of those promises have been kept.”

She added, “I’m frustrated equally but for different, very different reasons. I’m focused on women’s issues right now and our military and balancing the budget. Those are the things that I am very focused on and we haven’t done those things. I was made promises that have not been kept.”

When asked if she would support the motion to vacate, Mace said, “I haven’t decided yet what I’m going to do.”

