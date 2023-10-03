Cuellar: ‘Sad’ that McCarthy Ouster I and Dems Voted for Means House Is Paralyzed

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) stated that it’s “sad” that the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as Speaker of the House, which he voted in favor of, along with all the Democrats who voted, means that the House can’t act on important issues.

Cuellar said, [relevant remarks begin around 24:45] “It’s sad, it really is sad for the United States. Here we are in the middle of trying to do the appropriations, we’ve got Ukraine, we’ve got border issues, and within the Republican Party, they’re having this civil war. And it’s just sad. It doesn’t help the country one bit at all.”

He added, “[W]e’ve got the border, we’ve got the twelve appropriation bills, we’ve got Ukraine, so many issues, and everything has stopped now. Nothing can be considered until we have a new speaker. How long that will take, we have no idea. I think the Republican caucus has to go back and decide among themselves whether they want to move forward by themselves, maybe come up with another speaker or maybe change some of the minds. But if not, they’ve got to talk to our leader, and, like I said, you can’t start conversations as to whether we will be willing to do this or do that without them approaching us. So, right now, we are just watching to see what the Republicans want to do. But it’s sad that, every issue, especially at the border, we have to stop everything while they have this internal debate.”

