Hillary Clinton: ‘Dark and Dystopian’ Trump Will Be GOP 2024 Nominee

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Tuesday on PBS’s “NewsHour” that she believed former President Donald Trump, who she characterized as “dark and dystopian,” would be the Republican Presidential nominee.

Clinton said, “The alternative is so dark and dystopian. He wants to undermine the rule of law, to destroy our institutions, to pull us out of NATO, do Putin’s bidding, to be unwilling to stand up for the real American values, to put one person above the country. None of that is American. So, I think that Biden/Harris deserves to be reelected. I think we have to reelect them given what the alternative is.”

She continued, “A big part of the Republican base feels a connection to Trump. I still believe sitting here today he will be their nominee, no matter how hard others may try to distinguish themselves. I think it’s a very sad commentary on what people are looking for in a leader, because everything that he allegedly stands for is at odds with so much of what has made this country work for a long time.”

Clinton added, “It’s the emotional, psychological, cultural connection to someone who really has unfortunately manipulated social media and also some so-called mainstream media in a way that people believe what he says to them. That’s hard to break. It is like being in a cult almost. So, I know the Republicans running against him are trying very hard. I don’t think they are going to be successful, given where we are. So then I think it is imperative on the country to once again defeat Trump and elect Biden.”

