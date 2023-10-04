Chicago Alderman: Biden ‘Needs to Step up and Tighten Border Security’ — TX’s Busing Is Swamping Us

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Chicago Alderman Chris Taliaferro stated that President Joe Biden “needs to step up and tighten border security” due to the problem Chicago has had with the influx of migrants in the city, particularly from Texas.

Co-host Boris Sanchez asked, “I’m wondering what you would ask the White House or the Biden administration to do to intervene immediately to help alleviate the issue.”

Taliaferro responded, “I think immediately, and the President has done this, and that’s authorizing temporary work permits. But I think there needs to be an even greater step at more security at our borders right now. Because we’re getting an influx of people from particularly…Texas. And so, it is my belief that our President needs to step up and tighten border security until we can get this growing problem under [control].”

He added that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is going to keep sending migrants to Chicago no matter what anyone in Chicago says.

Taliaferro concluded by discussing the city’s plan to use a local park as a migrant shelter and stated that people in the area were “quite outraged, as I was outraged, at the fact that we are shutting down a community resource, a park where our youth, our young adults, our seniors enjoy programming and enjoy the use of that park. And so, they were quite outraged. And I was outraged as well, simply over the fact that we’re closing down this resource that’s much-needed in an underserved community, a community that had been not invested in in decades. And I think that move required some bit of conversation with our community before the decision — or the final decision was made.”

