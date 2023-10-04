Marc Short: Gaetz ‘Came Here for the Teenage Interns on Capitol Hill’

Marc Short, the former Chief of Staff to Vice President Mike Pence, said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead” that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) came to Washington D.C. “for the teenage interns on Capitol Hill.”

Discussing the Florida congressman’s successful motion to vacate the speakership of Rep. Kevin McCarty (R-CA), Short said, “The people who were masquerading as fiscal conservatives really, really aren’t, Jake. I mean, Matt Gaetz, to say he came as a fiscal crusader, it’s more likely he came here for the teenage interns on Capitol Hill, to be honest.”

He continued, “Look, he’s voted for continuing resolutions. He’s voted for omnibus bills. He voted for trillions of dollars in COVID spending. Even this year, he put forward an earmark, and yet he’s presented himself as, ‘I’m doing to do this for the fiscal benefit of the country.’ That’s not honest. The guy just has a distaste for Kevin and used the rules to dethrone him.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “It’s $33 trillion in debt, the country is in and again, even if you are a Progressive, that is five billion in interest on the debt that we could be spending on education or nutrition or whatever. This isn’t partisan. These are American problems. What Matt Gaetz did, what these rebels did, I don’t see how it advances solving these problems.”

Short said, “Exactly.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN