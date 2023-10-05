ABC’s Hostin: Jim Jordan a Political Terrorist, ‘He’s a Chaos Agent’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) was a political terrorist and “chaos agent.”

Hostin said, “I will say about Jim Jordan, he’s been called by his own party, by John Boehner, a political terrorist.”

She continued, “I testified in Congress about something so simple, cameras in courtrooms. He came in late. He looked disheveled and he immediately was screaming and yelling and terrorized me and the other experts on the panel. Describing him as a terrorist is exactly that.”

She added, “He’s a chaos agent and it came out of nowhere. He had no command of the subject we were talking about, which made it even scarier. The thought of him being the speaker of the house leads to more chaos.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “I want to jump in on Ukraine aid. I know all of us understand the importance of this. I think sometimes when people hear about aid they start to yell, we have people that need help here. What they don’t understand is strategically while we’re able to give aid and other things we’re keeping our soldiers from having to be brought into to a World War III. It’s a chess game not checkers.”

