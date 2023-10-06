Dem Rep. Lofgren: Jim Jordan ‘Was Heavily Involved in the Plot to Overturn’ the Constitution

Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said Friday on CNN’s “The Lead” that she believed Rep. Jim Jorden (R-OH) was “heavily involved” in what she deemed a “plot” on January 6, 2021.

On Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), commentator Adam Kinzinger said, “He is a true believer, but he truly believes that the Democrats, or the left, is an enemy of America, and he will do anything even extra constitutionally to defeat them.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Congresswoman Lofgren, you just heard Congressman Kinzinger’s view of what Jim Jordan thinks about the left. That is you? What do you think?”

Lofgren said, “It is not true. Adam can tell that you our Bipartisan January 6 committee worked very professionally and in an apolitical way to get to the truth of what happened on January 6 and leading up to it.”

She continued, “And what we found, I agree with Adam, I mean, Jordan was up to his neck in this plot for all we could see,. He refused to provide us the information that we needed. But it looked from the context that we could identify that he was heavily involved in the plot to overturn the election, overturn Constitution. And so I don’t think that that is what America needs.”

Lofgren added, “Certainly I take offense to the idea that I’m not patriotic. I work hard to defend the Constitution.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN