Maher: Biden Now Admits There’s a Migrant Crisis and Dems Are Mad He’s Trying to Secure Border

During his opening monologue on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher reacted to President Joe Biden’s announcement earlier this week that he’ll build part of a border wall by stating that “even Biden now is admitting that the migrant crisis is real” and Biden has to pivot to the center. He also mocked Democrats who are criticizing Biden for the move by remarking that those Democrats are saying, “we know it’s in our platform, that it says secure the border, but we didn’t think you’d actually do something about it.”

Maher said, “The really big story this week, the substantial story is that even Biden now is admitting that the migrant crisis is real. He said, today, f*ck it, build the wall. I thought I was getting Punk’d. Well, there’s an election coming up, and he’s got to move to the center. It was either that or shoot up a case of Bud Light. But a lot of the Democrats actually feel betrayed by this, because it does go against his campaign promises. They said, we know it’s in our platform, that it says secure the border, but we didn’t think you’d actually do something about it.”

