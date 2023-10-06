Maher: ‘Sanctuary City Hypocrite’ Dems Got Their Bluff Called

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that Republicans who bused migrants to sanctuary cities “called the Democrats’ bluff about sanctuary cities,” and the Democrats “look like sanctuary city hypocrites” and “I understand a little, I told you so from the people on the border.”

During his opening monologue, Maher said, “Here’s how serious the situation is: You know, they’ve been busing the migrants to the cities now. They kind of called the Democrats’ bluff about sanctuary cities, and they said oh, you love them so much? Here you go. And the cities don’t like it so much. Eric Adams (D), the Mayor of New York, said this is going to destroy our city. … I love Eric Adams…he went today, to Mexico. He’s going to Mexico, Ecuador, and Colombia, I think door-to-door, no, really, just to tell people personally, we don’t have room, I’m not kidding, don’t come. That’s pretty amazing. No, he’s telling these people, we don’t have room. This is New York City. Don’t you know our catchphrase? We’re the Little Apple. And our theme song, if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere, so go anywhere, don’t come here.”

Later, he stated that “the border crisis has sort of become a national crisis. It was always something like oh, it’s down there, and yes, it’s bad. But it’s — and now it’s all over the country because they’ve been busing the migrants and so forth.”

Maher added that the idea of military action against Mexico is ridiculous, and “it looks like Biden is adopting [Trump’s] policy. This does not look good for the Democrats. Also, they look like sanctuary city hypocrites. They were the ones who said, look, we’re the compassionate people. Everybody should get a shot here. And then when they started sending — I mean, the [quotations] from Eric Adams, this is the Mayor of liberal New York, this issue will destroy our city. The governor, if you’re going to leave your country, go somewhere else. Keep walking, is from the governor of New York. They put out a flyer, New York City, now, it says, New York is one of the most expensive cities in the world, you are better off going to a more affordable city. And also, the club scene is dead. But, there is a little — I understand a little, I told you so from the people on the border.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett