Nikki Haley: Attack on Israel Should be Wake-Up Call for America

Former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC), a Republican presidential candidate, said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the Hamas terror attack on Israel should be a warning sign for America.

Haley said, “Hamas and the backers who support them, the Iranian regime, were chanting death to Israel, death to America. That’s what we have to remember. We are united with Israel because Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and the Iranian backers they hate us. We have to remember what happened in Israel can happen here in America. I hope we all unite and stand with Israel because they really need us right now.”

Anchor Kristen Welker asked, “Does that mean that you are concerned about potential attacks on the home front in the wake of what we saw in Israel?”

Haley said, “I have been concerned. I have been terribly worried about the fact that Iran has said the easiest way to get into America is through the Southern border. We have an open border. People are coming through. They’re not being vetted.”

She added, “We don’t need to wait for another 9/11. You also look at the fact that, Kristen, America is incredibly distracted and incredibly divided and when America’s distracted, the world is less safe. And look at what happened to Israel. They waited for them to be distracted, and that’s when your enemies move in. America needs to wake up.”

