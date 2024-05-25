Tucson Reclaims Position as Busiest Migrant Border Crossing Sector

Tucson Sector Migrant Apprehensions in May (U.S. Border Patrol/Tucson Sector)
Bob Price

After a short reprieve from the earlier migrant surge, the Tucson Sector has reclaimed the number-one spot for migrant encounters along the southwest border with Mexico. Apprehensions of migrants illegally crossing the border between ports of entry surged this week to approximately 7,400. San Diego Sector apprehensions fell to just over 6,000.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin noted in his weekly recap that his agents encountered approximately 7,400 migrants who crossed the border illegally between ports of entry last week.

This week’s apprehensions are up from the 6,700 migrants apprehended the week before. It is also up significantly from the 4,300 arrested during the same week last year.

The San Diego Sector fell back to second place with the apprehension of 6,157 migrants who crossed between May 15 and May 24. This is down from more than 8,000 during the previous week.

This comes as Border Patrol officials are reporting a marked decrease in migrant apprehensions along the entire southwest border. CBS News reports that migrant apprehensions fell by 54 percent during the first 21 days of May to an average of 3,770 per day. If this trend holds, the number of migrants apprehended in May could fall to approximately 116,000. This would be the lowest monthly total since February 2021, President Joe Biden’s first full month in office.

