Tucson Reclaims Position as Busiest Migrant Border Crossing Sector

After a short reprieve from the earlier migrant surge, the Tucson Sector has reclaimed the number-one spot for migrant encounters along the southwest border with Mexico. Apprehensions of migrants illegally crossing the border between ports of entry surged this week to approximately 7,400. San Diego Sector apprehensions fell to just over 6,000.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin noted in his weekly recap that his agents encountered approximately 7,400 migrants who crossed the border illegally between ports of entry last week.

This week’s apprehensions are up from the 6,700 migrants apprehended the week before. It is also up significantly from the 4,300 arrested during the same week last year.

Weekly Update, 5/15/24 – 5/21/24

-6,157 Apprehensions from 67 countries

-122 Unaccompanied Minors Encountered

-20 Rescues

-41 Human Smuggling Events Interdicted

SEIZED:

-42 lbs Fentanyl

-47 lbs Cocaine

-238 lbs Methamphetamine

-11 lbs Heroin

-2 Firearms

-23 Smuggling Conveyances pic.twitter.com/NJhulqb67g — Chief Patrol Agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel (@USBPChiefSDC) May 22, 2024

The San Diego Sector fell back to second place with the apprehension of 6,157 migrants who crossed between May 15 and May 24. This is down from more than 8,000 during the previous week.

Weekly Update, 5/8/24 – 5/14/24

-8,016 Apprehensions from 68 countries

-128 Unaccompanied Minors Encountered

-27 Rescues

-25 Human Smuggling Events Interdicted SEIZED:

-94 lbs. Fentanyl

-23 lbs. Cocaine

-27 lbs. Methamphetamine

-$57,834 Currency

-18 Smuggling Conveyances pic.twitter.com/0oK2UlouSo — Chief Patrol Agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel (@USBPChiefSDC) May 15, 2024

This comes as Border Patrol officials are reporting a marked decrease in migrant apprehensions along the entire southwest border. CBS News reports that migrant apprehensions fell by 54 percent during the first 21 days of May to an average of 3,770 per day. If this trend holds, the number of migrants apprehended in May could fall to approximately 116,000. This would be the lowest monthly total since February 2021, President Joe Biden’s first full month in office.