Navy Commander: We’re Seeing More Attempts by Foreign Nationals to Penetrate Bases, ‘Two or Three Times a Week’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” U.S. Fleet Forces Command Commander Admiral Daryl Caudle stated that attempted penetrations of military bases by foreign nationals “is happening more and more. This is something we see probably two or three times a week, where we’re stopping these folks at the gate” in the Navy alone and the nationals come from all different nations and many times have passports and papers.

Caudle said, “This thing of our military bases getting penetrated by foreign nationals is happening more and more. This is something we see probably two or three times a week, where we’re stopping these folks at the gate.”

Co-host Bill Hemmer then cut in to say, “A week?”

Caudle responded, “A week, at least. And this is just Navy alone, where we’re seeing folks trying to come in.”

Caudle added, “A lot of times they have passports, they have papers, yes. But they’re in no way, shape, or form authorized to be on our base, and it’s really hard for us to tell the underlying motive for these type of cases.”

Caudle further stated, “This is Russian, Chinese. This comes from all these different nations. We’re seeing an uptick in it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett