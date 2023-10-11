Israeli Victim’s Mother Says Hamas ‘Will Come for Americans Next’

New York City mother Hannie Ricardo, whose daughter Oriya Ricardo, 26, was murdered by Hamas at an Israeli music festival, said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that they will come for Americans when they’re finished with Jews.

Ricardo said, “A very happy girl, loved to party, was always the center of everything. She was the source of power of my life.”

She continued, “I think that I need to speak about her and for her and for all of those 1200 young people that were massacred by Hamas. They have not a bit of humanity in them. These kids went to dance, and these kids, I know for sure, these parties are peace people. They all fight for peace, and now they’re gone and among them, my youngest daughter.”

She added, “The only thing I can compare these monsters, these inhuman beings, are to the Nazis and the Holocaust. They are the same kind of people. The world needs to know, and the world needs to fight them.”

Ricardo concluded, “When they’re done with the Jews, they will come for the Americans. They did it already in 9/11. And I call this massacre that happened in the south of Israel is even worse than 9/11. This is our 9/11. My daughter is one of them, this wonderful, this beautiful, cheerful, amazing girl is dead now. I’m going to bury her the day after tomorrow. My heart is broken to pieces. But I will go everywhere to speak about her, for her.”

