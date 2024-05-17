Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) criticized Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) after the senator made fun of her argument with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing.

Fetterman wrote in a post on X that he had “described” the House of Representatives as the Jerry Springer Show, adding that he was “apologizing” to the show for the comparison.

“In the past, I’ve described the U.S. House as The Jerry Springer Show,” Fetterman wrote. “Today, I’m apologizing to The Jerry Springer Show.”

In the past, I've described the U.S. House as The Jerry Springer Show. Today, I'm apologizing to The Jerry Springer Show.

In response to Fetterman’s comment, Ocasio-Cortez slammed the Pennsylvania senator for seeming “to be confused about racism and misogyny” and added that she stands “up to bullies, instead of becoming one.”

“I understand you likely would not have stood up for your colleague and seem to be confused about racism and misogyny being a ‘both sides’ issue,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a post on X. “But I stand up to bullies, instead of becoming one. And to the women of Pennsylvania: I’d stand up for you too. Enjoy your Friday.”

I understand you likely would not have stood up for your colleague and seem to be confused about racism and misogyny being a "both sides" issue. But I stand up to bullies, instead of becoming one. And to the women of Pennsylvania: I'd stand up for you too. Enjoy your Friday.

The heated exchange between Ocasio-Cortez and Greene occurred during the House Oversight Hearing on Thursday as members of the House convened to talk about a resolution that would hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress.

Greene mentioned that the daughter of Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing former President Donald Trump’s business records trial, was employed by Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) and questioned whether any of her Democrat colleagues on the committee were also employing Merchan’s daughter.

“Please tell me what that has to do with Merrick Garland,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said during the hearing.

“Oh, Goldman. That’s right. He’s advising,” Greene added to which Crockett questioned Greene’s comments, asking her if she knew why she was at the hearing.

.@RepMTG: Are your feelings hurt?@AOC: Oh baby girl…don't even play.

“I don’t think you know what you’re here for,” Greene added, commenting on Crockett wearing “fake eyelashes.”

This comment from Greene led to Ocasio-Cortez jumping in to defend Crockett and calling for Greene’s words to be taken down.

“That is absolutely unacceptable,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person.”

“Are your feelings hurt?” Greene shot back. “Awww.”

Watch: MTG and AOC Get into Heated Exchange During House Oversight Hearing

GOP Oversight Committee

Ocasio-Cortez responded with, “Oh girl, baby girl.”

“Oh really?” Greene responded.

This led Ocasio-Cortez to respond, “Don’t even play, baby girl.”

“Baby girl? I don’t think so,” Greene added.

Later on, Greene was asked if she wanted to strike her words, which she ended up doing. Ocasio-Cortez once again spoke up and called for Greene to apologize.

“Why don’t you debate me?” Greene questioned, to which Ocasio-Cortez pointed out that it was “pretty self-evident.”

Greene shot back, “Yeah, you don’t have enough intelligence.”