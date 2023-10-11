NPR Says Those Blaming Israel for Attack ‘Highlighted’ Israel’s Behavior, Downplays ‘From the River to the Sea’ Chant

On Tuesday’s “Morning Edition,” co-host Michel Martin stated that activists who blamed Israel for the Hamas attacks on it, “highlighted Israel’s ongoing treatment of Palestinians in the generations-old conflict over land” while National Desk Correspondent Brian Mann characterized the “From the river to the sea” chant as one that, “by some interpretations, calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state with borders that could effectively erase Israel from the map.”

Martin said that “some Americans also marched in support of Palestinians or issued statements blaming Israel. These activists highlighted Israel’s ongoing treatment of Palestinians in the generations-old conflict over land.”

After playing audio of demonstrators chanting, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” Mann stated, “And it’s worth pointing out, Steve, that song, that chant, by some interpretations, calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state with borders that could effectively erase Israel from the map. There were pro-Palestinian protest marches with hundreds of people in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, San Diego, and Washington, D.C. At some of these rallies, pro-Israel protesters also gathered, and, in some places, scuffles broke out between activists.”

After the discussion turned to statements by Harvard students, co-host Steve Inskeep asked, “I understand the political argument or the historical argument they’re making. In the 1940s, Israelis and Palestinians, according to the U.N., were both supposed to get a state. Israelis got theirs. The Palestinians didn’t. In more recent times, Gaza has been isolated and surrounded by giant walls put up by Israel. But the most recent news here is of Hamas fighters killing or kidnapping women and children. How did the activists account for that?”

Mann responded, “Yeah, the timing of these marches, Steve, as some Israeli neighborhoods were still under siege, sparked rage from many politicians. Democrats and Republicans spoke out, especially here in New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) called the New York City march abhorrent and morally repugnant. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) described the rally as cold-hearted. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), a Harvard graduate, condemned that student statement as abhorrent and heinous and called on Harvard officials to denounce the letter. I did reach out to Harvard officials for a comment, and they have not responded. It’s worth pointing out, in New York City, meanwhile, the NYPD has increased security around synagogues and Jewish community organizations.”

Mann also stated that an activist he spoke to “wouldn’t criticize any part of Hamas’ attack. I should say, Steve, NPR has spoken with other supporters of Palestinian independence who have called for nonviolent resistance.”

