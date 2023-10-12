Christie: Trump Is a ‘Fool,’ He Has No Business Being President of the United States

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Thursday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that he believed former President Donald Trump is a “fool” who has no business being president.

Christie was responding to Trump’s comments during a speech in Florida on Wednesday, where he called Hezbollah “very smart” and criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Christie said, “I think there may be a lot of Republicans troubled by his comments. Let’s make it clear, he’s a fool. He’s a fool. Only a fool would make those kinds of comments. Only a fool would give comments that could give aid and comfortable to Israel’s adversary in this situation.”

He continued, “As a Republican Party, we cannot once again nominate a fool like this to be our nominee and get him anywhere near the presidency of the United States. Desperate times like we see in Ukraine right now and see in Israel right now let the American people know how important the American presidency is not just to us but to the whole world.”

Christie added, “Having a fool like Donald Trump, who would make those comments in the tone he made them, is proven to folks he has no business being president of the United States.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN