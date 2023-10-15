Israel President Herzog: Hamas Terrorists Had Manuals on How to Torture, Kidnap

President Isaac Herzog said Sunday on CNN’s special coverage of the Israel-Hamas war that Hamas terrorists who infiltrated Israel last week were carrying manuals with instructions on how to torture and kidnap civilians.

Herzog said, “This was found on the body of one of the terrorists, this is a booklet, okay, this booklet is an instruction guide, how to go into civilian premises, into a kibbutz, a city, a moshav, how to break in.”

He continued, “And first thing what do you do when you find the citizens, you torture them. This is the booklet, it says exactly how to torture them, how to abduct them, how to kidnap them.”

He added, ” So therefore the story is not Israel versus Palestinians or Judaism verses Islam, God forbid, the story is about humanity. Are we with good or evil? That is where humanity should stand. The battle that we should stand as a nation rising up like a lion is against evil. We will uproot evil so there will be good for the entire region and the world.”

Herzog concluded, “So one has to understand what we have in Gaza, we have a whole army of terrorists, a whole army of vultures, a whole army of inhumane, cruel people within civilian premises and within their own homes and families. They shoot their missiles at our children from their homes, from their shops, from their mosques, from their hospitals.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN