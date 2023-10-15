Nikki Haley: Biden ‘Empowered Iran to Go and Strengthen Hamas’ to Spread Their Terrorist Activity

Former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC), a Republican presidential candidate, said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Joe Biden’s foreign policy has “empowered Iran to go and strengthen Hamas, strengthen Hezbollah.”

Haley said, “I mean, what Hamas did was beyond thuggish, brutal, and sick. What the Iranian regime is doing to help them is terrible, but let’s look back at what did Biden do? Biden turned around and fell all over himself to get back into the Iran deal. Obama did it before that. You gave all of this money, and you empowered Iran to go and strengthen Hamas, strengthen Hezbollah, strengthen the Houthis to spread their terrorist activity. Biden has loosened the sanctions. Now we’ve got the fact that he gave $6 billion in hostage money.”

She added, “Now he’s frozen it, but we have all of these American hostages. Guess what they’re going to want. If you gave them $6 billion for five people and released hostages, guess what? They’re going to be asking for all of these others that we have. So we created this scenario where you’ve given the Iranian regime too much power and too much pull to be able to do this. We’ve got to be strong, we’ve got to have Israel’s back and remember, as awful as these images are, and we have the back of Israel, because they’ve been hit terribly, we have to have the back of them when they hit back as well.

