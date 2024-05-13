Alabama Trump Volunteer Assaulted While Leaving Local Trump HQ

The Athens, AL Police Department is investigating a reported attack against Tara Johnson, a Trump volunteer, outside a local Republican Party headquarters in what is alleged to have been a “politically motivated attack.”

Tara Johnson, described as a “dedicated Republican volunteer” in a press release from the Alabama Republican Party, was assaulted outside the Limestone County, AL GOP Trump Headquarters over the weekend.

According to Alabama Republican Party communications director Jeannie Negrón Burniston, Johnson serves as the lead volunteer despite physical mobility challenges due to health issues.

Burniston added that the assault took place in Johnson’s vehicle and that the attacker “grabbed Johnson by the hair and repeatedly punched her in the face and slammed her head against the door of her truck.”

“The attack on Tara Johnson is a disgraceful act of violence that has no place in our society, Alabama Republican Party chairman John Wahl said in a statement. “Having served alongside Tara on the Limestone County Executive Committee for many years, this is very personal to me. Tara is not just a volunteer; she is a kind and generous person who is always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. We are heartbroken and outraged by this senseless act of violence against her.”

“The Athens Police Department is currently investigating the assault, and we urge anyone with information to come forward and assist in bringing the perpetrators to justice,” he added. “Violence has no place in our political discourse, and those responsible should be held accountable for their actions. In times of political adversity, it is important that we come together and reaffirm our commitment to civility, respect, and peaceful political engagement. I call on the Democratic Party and mainstream media to cease their inflammatory rhetoric, which incites individuals against Donald Trump and his supporters. The relentless demonization and vilification of political opponents only serves to sow division and discord within our society. We can and should do better.”

