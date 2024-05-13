Elon Musk’s X/Twitter Wins Court Reprieve Against Australian Censorship of Church Stabbing Video

Elon Musk’s social media platform X/Twitter won a court reprieve on Monday in a fight against the Australian government’s censorship of videos of a stabbing inside a Sydney church.

A federal judge denied a bid by the eSafety Commissioner, Australia’s online watchdog, to extend an injunction to remove X/Twitter posts showing a priest under attack by a knife-wielding assailant in April, according to a report by CNBC.

https://twitter.com/SanatanPrabhat/status/1779886256031433031

As Breitbart News reported, Bishop Mari Emmanuel was preaching a live-streamed sermon at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Sydney when a man dressed in black approached the altar and appeared to stab the Christian Orthodox priest multiple times.

Video of the church stabbing was circulated online, raking in hundreds of thousands of views, and sparking a clash between Musk and the Australian government.

Last month, Musk reacted to the eSafety Commissioner seeking to force X to censor posts showing footage of the attack, expressing concerns regarding free speech.

“Our concern is that if ANY country is allowed to censor content for ALL countries, which is what the Australian ‘eSafety Commissar’ is demanding, then what is to stop any country from controlling the entire Internet?” Musk wrote.

Our concern is that if ANY country is allowed to censor content for ALL countries, which is what the Australian “eSafety Commissar” is demanding, then what is to stop any country from controlling the entire Internet? We have already censored the content in question for… https://t.co/aca9E4uAB7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 22, 2024

“We have already censored the content in question for Australia, pending legal appeal, and it is stored only on servers in the USA,” the Tesla CEO added.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reacted to Musk in an interview last month, claiming the billionaire thinks he is “above the law.”

“I do not think I’m above the law,” Musk responded. “Does the PM think he should have jurisdiction over all of Earth?”

I do not think I’m above the law. Does the PM think he should have jurisdiction over all of Earth? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2024

In another April interview, Prime Minister Albanese said Musk’s refusal to go along with what the eSafety Commissioner wants “shows his arrogance.”

“This is an egotist,” Albanese added of Musk. “He is someone who’s totally out of touch with the values that Australian families have.”

Watch Below:

The Australian Prime Minister responded to Elon Musk's post. Is the Prime Minister aware that the content in question is hosted solely on servers in the USA, and that the eSafety Commissioner wants it to be censored outside of Australia? pic.twitter.com/34M0ASqunc — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 23, 2024

“Well, no president, prime minister or judge has authority over all of Earth!” Musk responded. “This platform adheres to the laws of countries in those countries, but it would be improper to extend one country’s rulings to other countries.”

Well, no president, prime minister or judge has authority over all of Earth! This platform adheres to the laws of countries in those countries, but it would be improper to extend one country’s rulings to other countries. If he want to censor things in other countries, he should… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2024

“If he want to censor things in other countries, he should bring a legal action to bear in those countries,” the X/Twitter owner added.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.