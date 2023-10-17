MSNBC’s Maddow, Wallace: Officials Blaming Israel for Hospital Explosion Are Dishonest Terrorists, Israel Wants Truth

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” hosts Rachel Maddow and Nicolle Wallace discussed the explosion at a hospital in Gaza and noted that the Palestinian officials claiming the hospital was hit by the Israelis are the Hamas terrorist group “that launched those terrorist attacks in Israel last weekend and that is at war with Israel right now.” And that Hamas doesn’t actually care about the truth, while the Israelis and the U.S. do.

Maddow noted, “[W]e’ve got Palestinian authorities saying, no, this was an Israeli airstrike. We cannot lose sight of the fact that, in the Gaza Strip, the government is Hamas. There isn’t a governing authority that we’re able to appeal to here that may have a more neutral understanding of this than the entity that launched those terrorist attacks in Israel last weekend and that is at war with Israel right now.”

After Maddow stated that we have to figure out what the truth is about the hospital explosion, Wallace stated, “I guess the only place to keep going here is the we isn’t everybody, right? It doesn’t include the Hamas terrorists. They don’t care what the truth is. They’re not part of the we. … So, the we isn’t everybody, including the people who might have fired the missile that hit the hospital, if it wasn’t Israel. The we isn’t the people that have the innocent hostages who were at music festivals, and include a 9-month-old baby. … The we is the rest of us. The we is — the we isn’t the people protesting without accurate information. The we is — right? The we is the victim of the terror attack and the United States at this point.”

