MSNBC’s Díaz-Balart: Egypt, Other Non-Israeli Nations Don’t Really Care that Much About Palestinians

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” co-host José Díaz-Balart noted that there’s a lack of solidarity to open the border between Egypt and Gaza from Egypt, Qatar, and other nations “that should be, as a priority, organizing all kinds of efforts to get in” and get humanitarian aid into the area and allow civilians to get away from the conflict in Gaza.

While speaking with Israeli Government Spokesman Eylon Levy, Díaz-Balart stated, “I think it’s important to put it into context, and into perspective, the fact is that all of that border between Gaza and Israel was the one that was attacked and destroyed parts of so that the terrorists could get into Israel and kill men, women, and children. There is the part of the map there that shows Egypt. Where is the solidarity of the people of Egypt and Qatar and other countries that should be, as a priority, organizing all kinds of efforts to get in and opening that gate?”

Egypt rushed to blame Israel for the blast at a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday, and has criticized Israel’s response to the terrorist attacks against it while it has refused to open its own border.

