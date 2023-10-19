MSNBC’s Reid: Israel Isn’t Like Ukraine Fighting Russia, It’s ‘Internal Fight’ with ‘Israel and Its Occupied Territories’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” MSNBC host Joy Reid argued that Ukraine and Israel are not the same because the Russia-Ukraine war “is a country trying to annihilate a neighboring democracy. In the case of Israel and the Palestinians, this is a conflict taking place within one country and the territories it occupies. … It is Israel and its occupied territories.” She also said that “the issue of occupation was not brought up by President Biden.”

Reid stated, “I think everyone understands very clearly what Russia is doing to Ukraine. As he said, describing Ukraine as being a gift that was given by Russia and that they can take it back at any time. And saying — but these are not unlike — these are unlike conflicts. In the case of Russia and Ukraine, it is a country trying to annihilate a neighboring democracy. In the case of Israel and the Palestinians, this is a conflict taking place within one country and the territories it occupies. And so, these are not neighboring countries in the Middle East. It is Israel and its occupied territories. It is an internal fight inside that country. And the issue of occupation was not brought up by President Biden. And it’s difficult. There are two — they are not the same conflict.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett