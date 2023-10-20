Hawley: ‘No Justification’ for Biden $100 Million in Aid to Gaza

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) questioned the Biden administration’s move to give $100 million in so-called humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Critics warn Hamas could use the aid, the terrorist organization that attacked southern Israel earlier this month. The Missouri Republican said that there was “no justification” for President Joe Biden’s pledge.

“[T]hese are the same people, Laura, who gave $6 billion to Iran,” he said. “At the same time that Hamas was planning these attacks and Iran was helping them, and now we’re supposed to believe that giving them $100 million, our money, our taxpayer money, that that’s not going to go to the terrorists, giving it to the Palestinian leaders, it’s not going to go to the terrorists. I mean, please give me a break. I can’t believe that this is what Joe Biden is doing with American taxpayer dollars. I can’t wait to hear how he tries to justify it.”

“There is no justification,” Hawley added. “There shouldn’t be $1 that goes to Gaza, while these attacks are underway. We need to support Israel.”

