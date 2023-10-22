McCaul: GOP Speaker Search ‘Embarrassing,’ ‘Dangerous’  

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that he thought House Republican’s difficulties in finding a Speaker of the House were “embarrassing” and “dangerous.”

McCaul said, “This is my tenth term in Congress. This is probably one of the most embarrassing things I’ve seen. If we don’t have a speaker of the House, we can’t govern, and we’re essentially shut down as a government. We have very important issues right now, war and peace, and we cannot deal with an aid package, or my resolution condemning Hamas and supporting Israel.”

Anchor Jonathan Karl said, “I’ve lost count now. I think we’re pushing a dozen candidates and potential candidates for speaker. Who are you supporting?”

McCaul said, “Look I haven’t decided, but I want a speaker in the chair so we can move forward and cover my issues, my committee of war and peace. It’s too dangerous right now. The world’s on fire. This is so dangerous, what we’re doing, and most importantly, it’s embarrassing because it empowers and emboldens our adversaries like Chairman Xi who says, you know, democracy doesn’t work.”

He added, “This can’t go on forever. I don’t know if we’re going to have a speaker next week. I don’t know how this plays out.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN