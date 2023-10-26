Christie: ‘The Walls Are Closing In Around’ Trump, GOP Needs to Move On

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Wednesday on FNC’s “Your World” that because of legal issues, the Republican Party needed to pick someone other than former President Donald Trump as its 2024 nominee.

Christie said, “The walls are closing in around him. I understand that, and more importantly, he understands that. I was there in 2020 when Mark Meadows was chief of staff, regularly preparing Donald Trump for the debates against Joe Biden. I can tell you that Mark Meadows was velcroed to Donald Trump’s hip in the White House at that time.”

He continued, “That means that Mark Meadows knows everything. Everything that Donald Trump said, and did, and ordered other people to do on his behalf, and just as importantly, everything that he was told about the lack of facts to back up his contention that the election was stolen. Yet he continued to act as he did then and as he does now.”

Christie added, “His conduct is showing you the walls are closing in on him. The Republican Party needs to look at this and say no matter what you think of what kind of president Donald Trump was, this is not going to be a pretty campaign if he’s the nominee of our party. We need to pull away from the precipice here and pick someone that will actually make Joe Biden the focus of the next election, not Donald Trump.”

