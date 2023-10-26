Donna Edwards: Speaker Johnson Shows Center of GOP Is Now ‘the Fringe Right’

Former Rep. Donna Edwards (D- MD) said on Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) means the center of the Republican Party is now “the fringe right.”

Edwards said, “Here’s the thing, Mike Johnson dresses well. You know, the glasses go off, he’s kind of the bookworm. But he is as extreme as any of the MAGA Republicans are in that conference. And he is a perfect reflection of where the Republican Party is right now.”

She continued, “So you can imagine that while a lot of people may not know Mike Johnson right now, that Democrats are going to ensure that they know him come November. And all of the extreme policies that you’ve outlined where he is on not just sort of just to the right on some of these issues, he is way over when it comes to a range of these issues that are important to the American people, the Republican Party is going to be defined by them.”

Edwards added, “They won’t be able to help themselves because now the center of that party is what we used to describe as the fringe right. I think that Democrats especially in those Biden leaning districts are going to lean straight in to abortion politics. He even is on climate is to the extreme and now with this latest mass shooting you can bet they’re going to hang that around his neck and around the necks of the Republican Party.”

