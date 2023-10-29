Katyal: Likely Trump Will Be Jailed for Violating Gag Order

Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that it was likely former President Donald Trump would be jailed for violating a gag order.

Katyal said, “There are two different gag orders. One, Trump has already violated, the one in New York state, in which he has been now find twice. And then there’s a swarm that you’re talking about the federal level with Jack Smith. And that one has been put on pause.”

He continued, “I think Donald Trump has made the best case of anyone. He is witnessing for why you need the gag order in effect. Because the moment that gag order was put on pause, he started developing and attacking people left and right.”

Katyal added, “So I think that there is no doubt in my mind that there will be a gag order imposed on Donald Trump. And there also is no doubt in my mind that he is going to violate it repeatedly. Repeatedly to the point where a judge is going to have to confront the ultimate question, are we going to put the former president in jail? and i think there is only one answer to that.”

Anchor Jen Psaki said, “What is your answer?”

Katyal said, “Which is you have to. If he continues this behavior, no other litigant in this country would ever be able to do what he is doing. Judges, I don’t care what your politics are, the one thing you understand when you put out that robe is that it is about the legitimacy of the court and about the judicial process.”

