CNN’s Manu Raju: Republicans Close to Expelling George Santos from Congress

CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju said Monday on CNN’s “News Central” that New York Republican House members are close to expelling Rep. George Santos (R-NY) from Congress.

Raju said, “There’s only been five members in United States history who have been expelled from the House. They would need two-thirds majority in the House to get there. A vote that could happen later this week. And in talking to those New York Republicans, they believe they are close to getting the votes they need to kick George Santos out of the House.”

Outside the Capitol, Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) said, “We’re getting two thirds. There seems to be a good sentiment out there that enough is enough.”

He added, “I think that people have seen over the last ten months what a fraud he is. I mean, you know, you read either indictment, there’s a clear outline that lays out the fabrications, the lies, and the manipulation of donors and others that he has committed over the last year or longer.”

Representative Marcus Molinaro (R-NY) said, “So I think at this time, it is absolutely inappropriate for him to serve. And I think there’s significant support and certainly on both sides of the aisle. I understand hesitance, but this is a clear case of an individual who used every lie and misdeed in order to attain the very office he holds.”

Raju added, “Now, Speaker Johnson has indicated that he is not supportive of that effort, given that Santos has not been convicted yet. Also, two censure resolutions, one against Rashida Tlaib, another one against Marjorie Taylor Greene but there is opposition on both of those measures. It is uncertain about whether either of those will pass. Johnson himself said on a private conference call yesterday he is not in favor of the tit-for-tat censure resolutions. As this plays out in the days ahead here.”

