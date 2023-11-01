Kinzinger: Trump Is Like a Toddler, His Emotional ‘Outbursts’ Should Disqualify Him from Presidency

CNN commentator Adam Kinzinger said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump is like a toddler who can not control his emotions and therefore should not be president.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Over the weekend a federal judge reinstated a gag order imposed on former President Trump. In the Washington case he was accused of trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat, loss, which he, of course, denies, yes, he got crushed. Do you think he will be able to keep his mouth shut?”

Kinzinger said, “No.”

Hostin said, “What strikes you the most about the history we’re witnessing here because most federal defendants just stop when they get the gag order. He cannot seem, he doesn’t have impulse control. Is that what it is?”

Kinzinger said, “Sofia and I have a 2-year-old and it’s hard to discipline when he has his outbursts and that’s what Donald Trump is. Yesterday he woke up at 4:00 a.m. or maybe he was still awake, I don’t know at 4:00 a.m. and just put out something about a stolen election. I mean, what this shows is a person that can’t control his emotions. That’s fine if you want to be a human being that can’t control your emotion but you shouldn’t be president of the United States if you can’t control your outbursts and your emotions. I think when this gag order is reinstated he’s going to violate it again and ultimately the question.”

He added, “They have to hold him accountable. It’s up to the judge’s discretion but I think the judge is getting a little upset by now. Of course, arresting and putting the president in jail, the former president in jail is a big deal and I’m sure they’re thinking through that. But nobody is above the law and I think as you should be treated you should be treated as well.”

