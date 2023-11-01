Liz Cheney: Speaker Johnson Is ‘Dangerous’ — He Attempted to ‘Undermine Our Republic’

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Tuesday on the Center for Politics podcast “Politics Is Everything” that House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) was “dangerous” because he went along with former President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud in 2020.

Cheney said, “Mike is somebody that I knew well. We were elected together. Our offices were next to each other. Mike is somebody who says that he’s committed to defending the Constitution. But that’s not what he did when we were all tested in the aftermath of the 2020 election.”

She continued, “Mike in my experience, and, I was very, deeply involved and engaged as the conference chair, when Mike was doing things like convincing members of the conference to sign on to the amicus brief. He was acting in ways that he knew to be wrong. And, I think that the country unfortunately will come to see the measure of his character.”

She added, “In my view, he was willing to set aside what he knew to be the rulings of the courts, the requirements of the Constitution, in order to placate Donald Trump, in order to gain praise from Donald Trump, for political expedience. So it’s a concerning moment to have him be elected speaker of the House.”

Cheney concluded, “One of the reasons why somebody like Mike Johnson is dangerous is because when you have elected Republicans who know better, elected Republicans who know the truth but yet will go along with the efforts to undermine our republic, the efforts, frankly, that Donald Trump undertook to overturn the election.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN