Ana Navarro: Ron DeSantis ‘Has Said Men in Heels Are a Threat to Society’

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) had said men in heels were “a threat to society” while discussing the 2024 presidential candidate’s rumored hidden heels.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “From banning books to so-called don’t say gay laws, Florida governor Yosemite DeSantis and Republican presidential candidate has drummed up his share of controversy but he’s just stepped into one he’s having.”

She asked, “So is his height going to be his political liability?”

Sunny Hostin said, “Those shoes look a little high to me.”

Navarro said, “That’s because there’s no foot in that boot.”

Hostin said, “To me I consider myself a shoe person, they don’t look right.”

Navarro said, “Listen, okay, so call me petty, I know you will. That’s never stopped me before. I am relishing and enjoying this story so much because honestly, he has been terrorizing my drag queen friends in Florida well over a year, because he has said men in heels are a threat to society. It’s too bad he has no drag queen friends because maybe they would have taught him how to walk in heels.”

She added, “This is a complete self-owned by Ron DeSantis who let Donald Trump’s words get into his head.”

