DeSantis: If ‘Trump Can Summon the Balls’ to Debate I’ll ‘Wear a Boot on My Head’

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL), a 2024 presidential candidate, said Thursday on Newsmax TV’s “The Balance” that he will wear a boot on his head if former President Donald Trump “can summon the balls to show up to the debate.”

Anchor Eric Bolling said, “There are these gotcha people. These people who just wanna sit there and they wanna talk about how tall you are, whether you’re wearing boots with what do they call it? Heel, extenders inside. I mean, governor, the Southern border is a disaster for terrorists are coming across the border. We got two wars that were funding and they want to talk about how tall you are. Please respond.”

DeSantis said, “This is no time for foot fetishes. We’ve got serious problems as a country. We’ve got war in the Middle East. We’ve got terrorists coming across our own Southern border. We have an American dream that’s out of reach for millions of Americans because of the Biden inflation and the high energy prices. we’ve got schools that are indoctrinating kids, not educating kids, and we’ve got cities that are being overrun by crime. I know people want to try to divert to other issues.”

He added, “I know Donald Trump and a lot of his people have been focusing on things like footwear. I’ll tell you this. You know, if Donald Trump can summon the balls to show up to the debate. I’ll wear a boot on my head. This is a time for substance. This is a time for us to debate the issues that matter to the American people.”

