Barbara Lee on Tlaib Accusing Israel of ‘Genocide’: ‘Got to Understand’ Her View, Biden Should Call for Ceasefire

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” 2024 U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) responded to Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) accusing President Joe Biden of supporting Israel’s “genocide of the Palestinian people” by stating that “you’ve got to understand” Tlaib’s view and “I think the President needs to speak very clearly about a ceasefire.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib…tonight, she put out a new video, accusing President Biden of supporting, ‘the genocide of the Palestinian people.’ Do you agree with that sentiment?”

Lee responded, “I have not seen the video, and I know Congresswoman Tlaib, her grandmother and her family, they are in Ramallah, and I understand the personal aspects of this and the trauma and the fear that she has. And so, every member has their own points of [view], every member understands what is important and what [beliefs] will lead to a path to peace. I have stated this over and over and over again, that even though those in Israel and in Palestine, many do not support a two-state solution, it is the policy of the Biden administration to support a two-state solution, and I think we need to look at, beyond this war and these hostilities, what next? What will be the United States’ role in trying to bring some permanency to peace and security?”

Collins then followed up, “Do you think President Biden is supporting the genocide of the Palestinian people? Those are harsh words from a Democrat for a Democratic President. Do you support that?”

Lee responded, “First, let me say I think the President needs to speak very clearly about a ceasefire. That’s my position with regard to the administration, recognizing that we support Israel’s security, we support their rights to defend themselves, and, in fact, we know that Hamas is a terrorist organization, and we know that Hamas does not reflect the majority of the Palestinian people. And so, the President is trying to thread that needle, but I hope that he calls for a ceasefire within the context of supporting Israel and its security.”

Collins then asked, “Okay. But you’re not going to say whether you agree with Congresswoman Tlaib’s comments that he’s supporting the genocide of the Palestinian people?”

Lee said, “What I am saying is I will tell you what I say, and Congressman Tlaib — once again, you’ve got to understand Congresswoman Tlaib’s [point of view] and her personal history with her family and her grandmother in Ramallah and also understand that there are many of us who have points of [view], but we all come together when we know that we want to stop this killing of civilians and children and women and want to call — and we are calling for a ceasefire.”

