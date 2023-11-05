Zelensky: I Will Need 24 Minutes to Explain to Trump He Can’t Manage Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that it would take 24 minutes to explain to former President Donald Trump he can not end the Ukraine war in 24 hours because Russian President Vladimir Putin can’t be managed.

Anchor Kristen Welker said, “Former President Trump who is the GOP frontrunner has said if he is reelected he could end this war in 24 hours. What is your reaction and message to former President Trump about that?”

Speaking through a translator, Zelensky said, “Former President Trump said in 24 hours he can manage it and end this war.

He continued, “For me, what can I say? He’s very welcome. President Biden was here, and he, I think he understood something else which you can understand only being here. I invite, President Trump if he can come here.”

Zelensky added, “I will need 24 minutes not more 24 minutes to explain to President Trump that he can’t manage this war. He can’t bring peace because of Putin. If — but always there is an ‘if.’ If he’s not trying and if he’s not ready to give our territory to this terrible man, to Putin, if you are not ready to give it, if you are not ready to give our independence, he can’t manage it.”

