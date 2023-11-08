Hillary Clinton on Dangers of a Second Trump Term: ‘Hitler Was Duly Elected’

Former Secretary of State and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that she believes a second term for former President Donald Trump would be like “the end of our country as we know it,” ushering in a dictatorship like Adolf Hitler in Germany.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I think that your loss of Trump in 2016 will go down in history as one of the most pivotal times in our country. One of the most pivotal moments in our country. And it’s still reeling from, you know, Trump’s policies, I think, and the deep divisions that he sowed in this country. So what in your view, would happen if he were to be reelected?”

Clinton said, “Oh, I can’t even, I can’t even think that because I think it would be the end of our country as we know it. And I don’t say that lightly. You know, I hated losing, and I especially hated losing to him because I had seen so many warning signals during the campaign.”

She continued, “Literally from his inauguration on, it was nothing but, you know, accusing people of things, making up facts, denying the size of the crowd at his own inauguration. And everything that I worried about, I saw unfolding. I think that he’d be even worse now because he was somewhat restrained, believe it or not, and, in the first term by people who he hired because he thought they would go along with him and they stood up to him.”

She added, “Now he is going to if he were ever near the Oval Office again, find people who have no principles, no conscience, who are totally tied, you know, to his fortunes literally, and therefore would do whatever he said. So the the wreckage is almost unimaginable. You know, when I was secretary of state, I used to talk about one and done. And what I meant by that is that people would get legitimately elected, and then they would try to do away with elections and do away with opposition and do away with a free press. And you could see it in countries where, well, Hitler was duly elected. And so all of a sudden, somebody with those tendencies, dictatorial authoritarian tendencies would be like, ‘Oh, okay, we’re going to shut this down. We’re going to throw these people in jail.’ They didn’t usually telegraph that. Trump is telling us what he intends to do.”

Clinton concluded, “So listen, take him at his word. The man means to throw people in jail who disagree with him, shut down legitimate press outlets, do what he can to literally undermine the rule of law and our country’s values.”

