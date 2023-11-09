FNC’s Faulkner: Bitter Hillary Clinton Is ‘Evil’ for Comparing Trump to Hitler

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner said Thursday on her show “The Faulkner Focus” that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton comparing former President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler was “evil.”

Faulkner said, “She’s so evil. In the middle of Israel at war with terrorists, to bring up any comparison with Hitler is just heartless. I call her one of the many now-ongoing heart donors on the planet.”

Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) said, “There are 10 million people slaughtered, Jews, because they were Jewish. To compare Donald Trump to Hitler is just delusional. It is sad and it is just, it dilutes the atrocities that happened. We have four years of history with Donald Trump. The world was a peaceful place. Overseas we weren’t getting into wars. Inflation was not a problem. The border was secure. The economy was humming. All of these things were moving in the right direction. All these scare tactics about how Donald Trump was going to get us into war and take away our freedom, none of that turned out to be true. Quite the opposite. Obviously she is bitter because she was measuring drapes. She thought she would move in and be the next president but no, she got beat and beat badly.”

Faulkner said, “Bitter indeed.”

