FNC’s Jesse Watters: ‘There’s No Sizzle with DeSantis’

Fox News host Jesse Watters said Thursday on “The Five” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) did not “sizzle” at Wednesday night’s GOP debate.

Co-host Greg Gutfeld said, “I thought Vivek, I thought, won the night because he was the most memorable and unapologetic. And his voice, by far, is the strongest. And, you know, DeSantis is a good leader, but he’s not good at this and doesn’t shine.”

Watters said, “I have a confession: I didn’t watch the entire debate. I was changing diapers.”

He continued, “My impression was that Vivek dominated, and whatever it is about Vivek, he’s able to capitalize on the format because he’s incredibly charismatic, incredibly articulate, and he creates these breakthrough moments that everybody talks about. Now, is he the most charming person on the stage? He probably lacks a little charm. And that is his deficiency. But he’s got into this sweet spot of populism where you are thrashing around at the powers that be, you’re a little isolationist, and you don’t sound like a politician. And Vivek doesn’t sound like a politician, and he’s connecting emotionally to people out there.”

Watters added, “Nikki Haley, smart, earnest, liked what she said about abortion. Sometimes, she doesn’t really translate with the grassroots, if you know what I mean. And the attack against DeSantis for not drilling in the Everglades, I mean, I don’t know anybody would drill in the Everglades or offshore in the beautiful beaches off there. DeSantis, I agree, Greg. I looked online after the debate, trying to find moments. What happened with DeSantis? I couldn’t find anything. And then I had to look, and I looked at what he said, and he sounds good, makes the right points, but there’s no — there’s no sizzle with Desantis. And I just don’t think this race changes at all after that.”

