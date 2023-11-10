ABC’s Hostin: Trump Will Be GOP Nominee Because People Don’t Know History

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump will likely be the GOP presidential nominee because Americans didn’t know history.

During an interview with Univision, when asked about criminal prosecutions, Trump said, “If they do this, and they’ve already done it, but if they want to follow through on this, yeah. I could, and it could certainly happen in reverse. Certainly happen in reverse. What they’ve done is they’ve released the genie out of the box. If I happen to be president and see somebody who’s doing well and beating me very badly, I say go down and indict them. Mostly, that would be — you know, they would be out of business. They’d be out. They’d be out of the election.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “I thought the genie was in a bottle? When did it get in the box? He’s losing it.”

Behar asked, “Are voters still going to respond to his constant whining being a victim?”

Hostin said, “Doesn’t it feel like history is repeating itself? I just read a book about history is cyclical and every century or every couple decades this type of thing keeps happening. It feels like McCarthyism, J Edgar Hoover’s list.”

She continued, “Anti-Semitism is on the rise, xenophobia on the rise. I don’t think, though, people know their history. I think our education has failed a couple of the generations, and they don’t realize that this is history that we’ve seen before. If you don’t know history, past belongs prologue and why we’re seeing somebody like Donald Trump is going to be, I believe, the nominee.”

Hostin added, “They don’t see that’s a dictatorship they don’t see the signs of fascism.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN