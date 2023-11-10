Sharpton: VP Harris ‘Tremendously Effective on the Issue of Abortion’

MSNBC host Al Sharpton said Friday on “Deadline” that Vice President Kamala Harris “has been tremendously effective on the issue of abortion.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Joe Biden has said he sees himself as this transitional figure, and there’s no one more front and center that transition is part of the conversation with the country than Kamala Harris, especially on the issue of abortion.”

Sharpton said, “No, I think Kamala Harris has been tremendously effective on the issue of abortion. And I think that Joe Biden, being more of an activist president in many areas, but clearly with the labor unions, is the way to go. But I also think we cannot underestimate what will drive a lot of voters is the alternative, Donald Trump. If you were sitting in the back of the Democratic National Committee and wanted to make up an opponent and have everything that you needed to beat him, trump gives you that.”

Wallace said, “He’s so extreme that there’s no, like, well.”

Sharpton said, “He’s proud of it. Not even somebody extreme trying to play it down. He’s screaming from the rooftops like you played about abortions and like he deals with labor and other issues. I mean, he bragged he put the judges on the court that reversed affirmative action. So you don’t have anything to worry about other than if the Biden people do not know to say we did this, look at the alternative.”

