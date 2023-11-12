Raphael Warnock: Evangelical Support of Trump Is a ‘Deep Contradiction’

Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that the Evangelical community’s support of former President Donald Trump was a “deep contradiction.”

Anchor Jen Psaki asked, “Did you interact with President Jimmy Carter at all?”

Warnock said, “Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are two of my favorite people on earth. And here is a man who demonstrates how you have faith and how it ought to work and come alive. He is used not as a weapon but as a bridge.”

Psaki asked, “Does it bother you that the Evangelical community seems to be continue to be very much behind Donald Trump? Is that surprising?”

Warnock said, “It’s a deep contradiction. It’s a deep contradiction. And I think that’s when the history of this period is written, we will have a lot to say about that.”

He continued, “You cannot account for some of the divisive forces at work in our country, sadly, without reference to what’s happening in huge segments of the American church.”

Warnock added, ‘I come out of a tradition that has always tried to use our faith to bring us together. I like the way Jimmy Carter used his fate. I like the way Martin Luther King Junior and Ella Baker and white brothers and sisters like James Reed, in the midst of the Civil Rights Movement, how they used their faith. And also many others in this moment.”

